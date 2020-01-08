Loose Women star Saira Khan's red Zara dress is just £19.99 in the sale

The Loose Women ladies are a stylish bunch, but Saira Khan stood out on Tuesday morning in a stunning red dress alongside her costars Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean and Jane Moore who opted for more muted colours. The floaty red polka dot frock will take you from winter to summer with its ruffled hem and elastic cuffs. We've tracked down the pretty dress and it's in the Zara sale. The high-street store original price tag for the midi dress was £49.99, but it currently has 60% off taking it down to a cool £19.99. If you want to copy Saira's style then you better act fast as it is only available in sizes small and medium online.

Styled by Mother Shoppers, the mother-of-two added a thin black belt, a pair of Moda in Pelle shoes and accessorised with gold hoop earrings. Matching her beauty look to her dress, she wore berry lipstick and blow-dried her dark hair under in a chic straight style.

Her co-star Stacey, on the other hand, ignored the UK weather with her pretty pink and white ensemble that had us wishing for spring. The 30-year-old appeared on the panel wearing the cosy knit from High Street store & Other Stories, which she styled with a checked skirt and white Chelsea boots. Writing on her Instagram stories, Stacey said she felt like an extra from the film Clueless in the adorable ensemble.

Zara polka dot midi dress, was £49.99, now £19.99

All of the Loose Women ladies are clearly fans of Zara. As she returned to work after the Christmas break last week, Saira wowed in a blue and black animal print midi dress which is also in the sale for just £19.99. Since then, Andrea has rocked a cosy roll neck jumper and Jane has opted for black heels from the store. It seems we already have plenty of items to add to our wishlist for the January sales and the year has only just begun!

