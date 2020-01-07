Jane Moore’s gorgeous grey suit is from the high street It looks so expensive

January signals a fresh start for many, and we’re guessing Loose Women panellist Jane Moore is feeling ready to start 2020 in style, judging by her latest outfit. For Monday’s show, she wore a chic grey tailored suit that’s the perfect mixture of smart and stylish. Sharing a picture of the look on Instagram, she wrote: “Love a suit. This @andotherstories one is 80s inspired with power shoulders and cinched waist but with the modern twist of ankle grazer trousers.”

She was styled by Mother Shoppers, the duo responsible for the Loose Women looks. Luckily this style is from the high street, so you can shop her look if you’re feeling inspired.

Asymmetric single button plaid blazer, £95, & Other Stories

Unfortunately, the trousers are currently out of stock, but keep an eye on the website, as they’re bound to return.

READ: Take a peek inside the houses of the Loose Women stars

As for the polo neck she wore underneath, the classic style is from Whistles, and it’s the perfect layering buy. We love the way it’s been styled with different shades of grey for a cool tonal look, but it would work equally well paired with a skirt, or layered under a dress.

Essential polo neck, £55, Whistles

Jane is a fan of a more tailored look, often opting for suits and trousers over dresses. Before Christmas, she brought the sparkle with a stunning red sequin trouser suit.

And last year she wowed fans in a green suit, which she styled with a simple t-shirt and trainers.

We’re definitely going to be trying out this comfortable and chic style ourselves.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.