Stacey Solomon always knows how to have fun with fashion, and while most of us are wrapping up warm during January she’s embracing bright colours in a gorgeous pink jumper. The 30-year-old appeared on Monday’s Loose Women panel wearing the knit from High Street store & Other Stories, which she styled with a checked skirt and white Chelsea boots.

Writing on her Instagram stories, Stacey said she felt like an extra from the film Clueless in the adorable ensemble, but it was the pink jumper that really caught our eyes. Perfect for bringing some brights to your new year wardrobe, the wool-blend sweater is the perfect mix of warm and stylish - better yet, it’s available on the high street right now.

Colour block puff sleeve sweater, £75, & Other Stories

Stacey’s boots are also affordable, at £65. The classic style works great with everything from skirts and dresses to jeans, and we’re adding them straight to bag!

White Chelsea boots, £65, Topshop

Stacey's look was put together by Mother Shoppers - the stylists that work on the lunchtime show. We’re obsessed!

While she shared lots of pictures of baby Rex visiting the Loose Women set for her first day back to work after Christmas, Stacey hasn’t yet addressed speculation that she and partner Joe Swash have secretly tied the knot after Joe was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger when he made his debut on Dancing On Ice on Sunday night. Viewers of the ITV show flocked to Twitter to comment on the accessory, with one writing: "Anyone else see the ring on Joe Swash's hand? #DancingOnIce." Another remarked: "Did Joe and Stacey get married? #dancingonice #doi." HELLO! has contacted representatives for both stars for comment.

