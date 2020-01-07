Stacey Solomon's wardrobe is always a big hit on Loose Women. She normally wears high street dresses and tops, picked out for her by her stylists, Mother Shoppers. One of the most popular dresses the ITV star wore at the end of 2019 was a black and red star-print number by Topshop that cost £39.00.The mini dress had ruffle detailing and a shirred waist. As soon as the mother-of-three wore it, it quickly flew off the shelves, but Mother Shoppers helpfully let Instagram fans know it was back in stock, and we are more than excited. It's the perfect frock for this time of year; it' s light yet long-sleeved and could be worn for work if you added tights and boots, or for a night out with high heels and a pair of statement earrings.

Stacey's Topshop dress is back

Stacey puts her faith in Mother Shoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. We sat down with the stylists recently and they told us their inspiration when dressing the Loose ladies. Bertie explained it's all about the high street.

Red Star Ruffle Shirred Mini Dress, £39, Topshop

"We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories. I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you. My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island. You might think 'oh no too young' but actually, it's going in and finding the right things that are good for you. Maybe having a look online first before you go into the shop to get an idea of what might work for you, that kind of helps sometimes."

Bertie also thinks that Instagram is really helpful when picking up style tips. "I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. And Instagram shows someone much more relatable, someone who is your size, your age, maybe wearing something a bit more practical, that you think 'oh yeah, I could wear that to work' and that is really inspiring and you go 'oh actually! I never thought to wear that with that.' It is definitely more accessible now."

