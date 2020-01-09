Kate Garraway just broke a major fashion rule

Kate Garraway always looks stylish on her day job on Good Morning Britain, and we love that she isn’t afraid to experiment with fun, bright looks. Yesterday was no different, as the presenter shared a picture of herself on Instagram in clashing boots, jumper and coat, asking “Too much leopard print?”. We say no way!

The 52-year-old mastered the clashing prints, and while some would consider three different leopard-print items to be a huge fashion faux pas, we think she looked chic - so much so, that we’re tempted to try the look for ourselves.

Luckily, there are plenty of similar high street buys available now, so you can emulate her style - either one piece at a time, or all together!

Leopard block heel boots, £63, Dune @ John Lewis

Oversized leopard sweater, £75, & Other Stories

Animal print Chelsea ankle boots, £35, M&S

Flocked sweatshirt, £41.65, Whistles @ John Lewis

Kate Garraway has been settling back to the colder way of life since leaving the Australian jungle during her stint in I'm a Celebrity in December. The presenter made it to the end of the series after coming fourth, just losing out to Roman Kemp, Andrew Whyment and Queen of the Jungle, Jacqueline Jossa.

Since then, she’s settled back in to life in the UK, and she decided to get the New Year off to a good start by having a clear out in her home at the weekend. However, she admitted she regretted her decision in a candid Instagram post showing a look at her messy bedroom floor, as she was struggling to decide what to get rid of.

Writing on Instagram, Kate told followers: "Woke up weirdly early this morning with (even weirder for me) urge to spring clean and clear out – now slightly regretting what I started as there seems to just be more and more STUFF. Also keep finding things I haven't worn or used for ages and falling in love with it all over again. So the pile 'to go' doesn't seem to be getting any bigger – aaaargh!!!"

We’ve all been there - but at least she discovered some wardrobe gems in the process!

