Kate Garraway is fast becoming one of our style icons. The presenter won our hearts with her appearance on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! late last year, and since returning to the UK she’s been showcasing a number of fabulous outfits that we’re desperate to get our hands on. Luckily, the latest one is seriously affordable.

The 52-year-old wore a purple animal print jumpsuit on Friday’s show, and it looked incredible on her.

Luckily for us, we’ve found the style from brand Harpenne, and it’s currently in the sale - reduced from £119 to just £29. Better yet, it’s available in sizes 10-18.

Animal print military jumpsuit, £29, Harpenne

Jumpsuits are an easy way to look stylish in winter without constantly wearing jeans. Style them like Kate, with pointed courts, or add trainers and a jumper for extra warmth. Feeling inspired? We’ve found some must-have styles:

Star print jumpsuit, £89, Whistles

Utility jumpsuit, £120, Reiss

Kate’s bold outfit choice comes after she wore a stylish hot pink jumper from Joules, and a green animal print belted dress before that. In fact, she’s never one to shy away from colour - often wearing bold prints or designs to work.

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say she’s happy to be back in the day job after a month in the jungle. Kate just missed out on making it into the final three as radio star Roman Kemp and actors Andrew Whyment and Jacqueline Jossa were the last ones standing. It was Jacqueline who was eventually crowned Queen of the Jungle - but Kate definitely has a special place in our hearts, too!

