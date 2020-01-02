Kate Garraway kicks off the new year in a stunning green belted dress The presenter had a stylish start to 2020

Kate Garraway won the hearts of the nation recently with her stint on I’m A Celebrity, and we’re pretty taken with her wardrobe choices too! Since leaving the jungle the presenter has worn a whole bunch of stylish outfits, and Wednesday's show was no different. For Good Morning Britain, Kate wore a stunning green velvet belted midi dress from high street retailer Very, proving that she’s not quite ready to let the festive vibes go!

The stunning animal-printed dress is a classic buy, and we particularly love the flattering waist belt, which has been a huge trend recently. It’s the perfect dress if you’re planning on some January partying, and is available in a small number of sizes online now.

Leopard devore midi dress, £45, V by Very

And even if your size isn’t in stock, there are plenty of other similar styles on the high street. We’ve scoured the shops to find the best lookalikes so you can get Kate’s style, too:

Belted midi dress, £28, Warehouse

Belted midi shirt dress, £323, Goat @ The Outnet

Belted high-neck midi dress, £70, Closet @ ASOS

Kate is clearly settling back into normal life after coming fourth on I’m A Celeb...The 52-year-old just missed out on making it into the final three as radio star Roman Kemp and actors Andrew Whyment and Jacqueline Jossa were the last ones standing. It was Jacqueline who was eventually crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Luckily, the group made friends for life, and Kate and Jac are close friends now. Safe to say it’s been a life-changing couple of months for them all!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.