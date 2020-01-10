Amanda Holden looked incredible in her last outfit of the week, which came directly from the high street, which is great news for us! On Friday, the 48-year-old decided to wear a weather-appropriate outfit, consisting of a lovely white roll neck from Marks & Spencer. The classic design is of the ribbed variety, flattering and very versatile. The high neckline locks out the cold and gives an elegant silhouette. It costs £17.50 for the white version, but you can pick it up in red, burgundy, blue and tan for just £10. The ITV favourite paired the design with a heritage-print, asymmetric skirt from Zara and cream, knee-high boots from Mango.

Amanda looked very stylish in her M&S jumper and Zara skirt

It's not just Amanda that has worn this design - Holly Willoughby has it in blue. Yes, we know she's a brand ambassador for M&S, but the blonde beauty is often pictured in the brand's items, even when she is off duty.

Ribbed Polo Neck Jumper, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

She styled the duck-egg blue toned knit with a 70s inspired navy blue skirt with white detail.

READ: Most stylish celebrity bikinis 2019: Holly Willoughby, Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Keegan and more!

Mother-of-two Amanda has a fashion line with Fenn Wright Manson and often wears various items from her edit.

Everything you need to know about Amanda Holden

She's hugely passionate about design process and has a big role in what clothes are released as part of the collection.

Holly has the same design in blue, which you can pick up for £10

She said: "It is like a dream come true. I’ve got sketches of clothes in my school books for my favourite subjects History and English, so it’s always been in the back of my mind. I am fortunate enough to be in the profession I’m in, where amazing designers want to lend you their things. I would alter things to make them look better on me and all those little tips I’ve carried with me into these designs which are flattering for everyone, like cinching in waists, skirts and pleats."

MORE: Amanda Holden's blue draped Zara blouse is a classic wardrobe staple

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.