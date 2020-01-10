Kate Garraway’s blue suit trousers cost less than £10

Kate Garraway is the queen of a great colourful outfit, and the Good Morning Britain presenter is certainly bringing the joy to January with her belted blue suit, which is the perfect workwear look to lift your spirits. The 52-year-old shared a picture of herself in the jacket and flared trousers on Instagram, hashtagging it “#powersuit” - and we couldn’t agree more!

The outfit is an incredibly affordable one, if you fancy stealing her style. The gorgeous belted jacket - which would look just as great styled with jeans and skirts as it does with the trousers - is a reasonable £40.

Colour pop jacket, £40, Very

But it’s her trousers that have really sold us. Currently in the sale, they’re just £9 and available in all sizes - although we can’t imagine that will last long!

High-waist trousers, £9, Very

Kate wore another bright and bold outfit on Friday’s GMB, too, when she presented in a gorgeous yellow buttoned dress with button detailing, which she styled with white court shoes. We're still on the hunt for the exact style, but if you fancy bringing some spring into your wardrobe you can shop similar looks on the high street now:

Belted silk dress, £162, DVF @ Net-a-Porter

Linen shirt dress, £51, Boden

The former I’m A Celebrity! contestant has clearly settled back into life in the UK, but we’re glad to see she’s bringing a tropical vibe to her everyday outfits. In a sea of black, grey and navy, Kate almost always brightens up our day!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.