Holly Willoughby kicked off a fresh new week in style, rocking a stunning grey long-sleeved dress by The Fold on This Morning. The feminne design had delicate ruching at the neck and bust, as well as gathered sleeves and a classic, midi hemline. The design costs £165 and is currenly available in all sizes. The ITV star added black high heel court shoes and wore her famous blonde locks in a lightly waved style. As ever, fans took to Instagram to give her latest look a seal of approval. One follower wrote: "Oh I love the dress!" Another wrote: "Simply stunning." Holly's dress was speckled with a light print and could be easily worn for a date as it's relaxed yet super-girly.

Holly looked stunning in grey on Monday's This Morning

Polly McMaster is the co-founder behind The Fold. Speaking about her designs on her website, she explained: "Looking as smart as a man in his bespoke suit gives a woman the same level of confidence and gravitas at work."

"The idea for The Fold came out of that need and we really believe that being serious about work shouldn’t compete with being interested in fashion. The Fold is about understanding the professional woman’s needs in her daily life and trying to create a stylish, contemporary wardrobe for them, but particularly focused around work."

Haslemere Dress Grey Dotty Viscose, £165, The Fold

The Fold is a brand with a great royal following - and there's no bigger fan than the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton.

Pippa wore a dress by the Fold in 2018

The royal's younger sibling upped the style stakes at the 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, wearing a very elegant Hepburn dress by the British brand.

Her mint green and blush pink dress cost £495 dress at the time and was made from pure Italian silk. It featured a delicate floral print and a pretty soft pleated skirt. Pippa was carrying her first child at the time - her son Arthur - and the frock skimmed her baby bump perfectly. The brunette beauty accessorised with 14 carat white gold and diamond star earrings by Robinson Pelham and a pale champagne-coloured hat.

