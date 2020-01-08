Holly Willoughby is making us really, really want to go shopping right now. On Wednesday's This Morning, the blonde beauty looked incredible wearing a fabulous jersey dress from Reserved. The dress was made up of a red, short-style top with a wide neck collar with a gorgeous red, navy and cream pleated skirt that was cut in a midi length. The unique design costs £54.99 and all sizes are currently available online. Holly teamed the look with a pair of knee-high boots from Reiss - which really pulled the whole look together. Instagram and This Morning fans alike really enjoyed the look, with one follower writing: "Love the whole outfit!" Another added: "Those boots.."

Holly looked stunning in her striped dress

Fans were left disappointed on Tuesday, as Holly's red dress from high street store Whistles wasn't available to buy as soon as she stepped out in it. The high neck design had gathered cuffs and a lovely yellow, falling leaves print all over. But we've just heard that the dress is back in stock and you can pick it up for £179.

Jersey dress, £54.99, Reserved

The mother-of-three has over 6 million Instagram followers now, and is considered one of the UK's most popular style icons. When it comes to her top style tip, it's something we can all relate to.

Holly's red Whistles dress was a big hit with fans

She told HELLO! in 2018: "When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are ... I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'."

"So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate."

