Holly Willoughby's high street jeans revealed - and we really want a pair The ITV star loves these dreamy denims…

Holly Willoughby's Instagram account is one of our favourites to follow - we love seeing her behind-the-scenes outtakes, pictures of family, and of course, her cats. But it's her fashion outfit of the day's that we love the most, and on Sunday, the 38-year-old told her 6.1 million followers about her new project - a line of bedding with Dunelm. Exciting! The shots were stylish and fresh, and in them, Holly was seen wearing a lovely cream knitted jumper, and a pair of jeans from luxury high street store Jigsaw. Styled by Angie Smith - who shared the credits from the shoot on her own Instagram - we've tracked down the ITV star's skinnies, which cost £63 and are known as the 'Hampton'. They are a relaxed style, made in a light, washed blue and are made to be worn low on the hips and rolled at the ankles. All sizes are currently available online now, but for how long for is anyone's guess...

Hampton jeans, £63, Jigsaw

In another shot for the homeware brand, Holly wore a satin skirt from Reiss. With a price tag of £95, down from £175, the asymmetric gold slip skirt is a wardrobe staple that can take you from winter to summer.

Holly's new range for Dunelm looks incredible

Holly wore the design with a simple, crew-neck jumper. If this outfit looks familiar to you, that's because the Duchess of Sussex also wore a satin skirt and jumper combo earlier this week at her last royal engagement to Canada House.

Meghan wore a similar outfit at Canada House

Her chocolate-toned design came from Massimo Dutti, as did her tan roll neck and she finished off her look with a £325 Reiss coat.

It's been a weekend of fashion for the blonde beauty.

Holly wore a sparkly gown on Dancing on Ice on Sunday evening

On Sunday's Dancing On Ice, the TV star dazzled viewers in a silver lace dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti with a flattering low V-neck and belted waist. She paired it with Bee Goddess jewellery and sparkly Gina shoes.

