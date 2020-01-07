Holly Willoughby's red Whistles dress has This Morning fans racing to the shops The ITV favourite is looking red hot in her latest outfit...

Holly Willoughby is starting the new year with a brand new wardrobe and we are seriously loving her outfits already. On Tuesday morning, the blonde beauty stepped out in a red, short dress which came from luxury high street store Whistles. The high neck design had gathered cuffs and a lovely, contrasting yellow print adorned over the top. Holly, 38, tends to go for midi-length dresses, so this little number proved a change for the TV star. The dress isn't available online yet, but Whistles has lots of red frocks on sale to keep you going until it drops, including this one, which costs £75.65. As ever, fans were made up with her latest look, taking to the comments section of Instagram in their droves to give the ensemble a big thumbs up. One wrote: "You look beautiful, love that dress!" Another added: "Absolutely gorgeous." We couldn't agree more…

It appears that for now, Holly is really embracing bold colours. On Monday's show, Holly donned a navy blue shirt dress that was emblazoned with a unique, abstract print in yellow, orange and baby blue.

It also came with a bottle green, built-in belt that cinched her in at the waist. The frock was designed by Chinti & Parker - a label she often wears - and you can pick it up for £295. Keeping it as ladylike as ever, Holly added a pair of navy blue heels by L.K.Bennett.

Holly used to love classic black, but she told HELLO! in 2018 that she has become a bit braver with her colour palettes. "Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - but you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera."

