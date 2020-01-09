Holly Willoughby's £19.99 grey roll neck and Reiss skirt light up This Morning The ITV star wears top-to-toe grey on This Morning…

We've always said that Holly Willoughby leaves her best looks until the end of the week when it comes to her daily wardrobe on This Morning and Thursday's show was no exception! The blonde beauty decided to rock grey tones head to toe, and doesn't she look gorgeous? The 38-year-old wore a simple grey roll neck from Reserved which cost £19.99, with a leather pencil skirt by Reiss, which had a price tag of £265. We also loved her grey high heels, which look to be her Office stilettos that she has in numerous colours - and they come in at £69.00.

Grey and gorgeous!

Holly isn't the only fan of luxury high street store Reiss right now - on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning camel coat from the brand.

Leather pencil skirt, £265, Reiss

As Harry and Meghan headed to Canada House in London, the 38-year-old looked as stylish and glowing as ever, wearing a very on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti with a terracotta-toned polo neck and a Reiss coat.

Roll neck jumper (pictured in white) £19.99, Reserved

Known as the 'Erin', the cosy yet tailored number is made in a wool blend that had wide peak lapels, a buttoned front fastening and best of all, was fully lined. The £325 design sold out immediately, but has since been restocked online.

Meghan wore a Reiss coat earlier this week

It appears that Meghan is a big fan of Reiss. Back in March, the mother-of-one met with leading feminists to mark International Women's Day and wore a 60s-style, monochrome shift dress from the brand.

The Duchess also wore this dress in 2019 from the high street store

The fancy number was priced at £185 at the time, and neatly skimmed her baby bump.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's red Whistles dress has This Morning fans racing to the shops

Holly, 38, is an admirer of the Duchess. HELLO! sat down with the ITV favourite in 2018 ahead of the royal wedding, and she predicted what kind of wedding dress Meghan would wear - and was pretty spot on. "I think she is going to go for something super clean, sleek and simple. She's such a beauty, with amazing hair, skin and eyes, so I think it will be very classic," she said. Wow Holly, did you know something we didn't?

READ: Holly Willoughby's striped dress and red boots excites This Morning viewers

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.