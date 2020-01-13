Winter and autumn can be a difficult time of year to dress for a wedding, not only because you're devising cunning ways to keep warm, but also because you're struggling to find the perfect colour. White is off limits for obvious reasons, and while pale icy colours can look really pretty, they also run the risk of making you look washed out. Let's be realistic, the UK weather does not provide the perfect temperature to achieve a bronzed tan needed to complement those tones.

Fear not, Charlotte Hawkins has the answer! As she appeared on Good Morning Britain bright and early on Monday morning, the TV presenter wowed in a bright red lace dress that would be ideal for a wedding guest. And if you loved the red sequined gown she wore for a special Classic FM show over the Christmas period - which was by one of Duchess Kate's favourite British brands, L.K.Bennett - then this dress is bound to make your wishlist. The vibrant shirt dress from Coast has a collared neck, a metal waist belt and a flattering midi length, and it is available to buy in sizes 6 to 20 for £81.75, down from £109. If red isn't your colour, it also comes in stunning forest green or deep navy.

Coast red lace dress, £81.75

Styled by Debbie Harper, Charlotte paired her feminine frock with red and black Dune heels and makeup artist Teri Atkinson-Fear gave her fluttery long eyelashes and nude lips. She wore her blonde her loose around her shoulders in her usual loose curls for an effortless finish.

Lace has long been a go-to wedding material. Just look to Alesha Dixon, who donned a high-neck burgundy lace dress when she was maid of honour at her best friend Lisa Carpenter's wedding in September 2015. Or Lydia Bright, who looked beautiful in an £875 Needle & Thread metallic lace and sequin dress she wore for the wedding of her parents, Debbie and Dave, in August 2019.