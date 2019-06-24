Charlotte Hawkins' floral NEXT dress is the talk of Good Morning Britain Blooming gorgeous...

Charlotte Hawkins looked incredible on Monday morning as she co-presented Good Morning Britain. The ITV favourite brought the glamour in a lovely black wrap dress which was covered in a technicolour floral print. We loved the fact the frock came from high street store Next - and what's more, had an affordable £40 price tag. Result! The 43-year-old teamed the look with pink high heels by River Island and wore her trademark blonde locks full-bodied.

We loved Charlotte's floral frock

Charlotte had the busiest week of her life last week - she presented live coverage for Royal Ascot and she wore so many show-stopping frocks. It was hard to pick a favourite but one dress really stood out! On Saturday (the final day of the famous sporting event) the presenter pulled out all the stops, wearing a full-length polka-dot dress. The Suzannah gown featured a waist-cinching belt and a classic monochrome colour palette, which she teamed with a chic black cocktail hat. Suzannah is a brand loved by the Countess of Wessex so Charlotte was in great company.

£40, NEXT

Speaking of royal connections, on Wednesday the ITV star added yet another royal touch to her outfit by carrying a handbag by the Queen's favourite accessories designer, Launer London. It's the only handbag brand Her Majesty carries. Charlotte's blush-pink 'Judi' bag costs £1,475 and is made from soft calf leather, is lined with suede and comes with the brand's signature gold clasp at the front.

Launer London holds a royal warrant and has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968. Even though the company is synonymous with the Queen, you'd be surprised at how many fashion-forward colours the brand produces - they even design bumbags! Oh how we would love to see HRH rocking one of those...

