This Victoria Beckham wedding dress has £1,000 off - and it gives us Meghan Markle vibes But you’d better be quick!

Victoria Beckham’s stunning fashion collections are some of the most coveted around, so getting your hands on a gorgeous dress or bag is easier said than done - especially when she’s having a sale. But right now the VB website has hundreds of reductions, and amongst the gorgeous timeless buys is a wedding dress so stunning we can’t quite believe it’s in the sale.

The white halterneck keyhole dress has a whopping discount of nearly £1,000, down to £975 from £1,950. With a full skirt that flares out at the waist, a front slit and ornate button detail, it’s truly breathtaking. It’s currently only available in two sizes, so you’d have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Halter-Neck Floorlength Dress, £975, Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle, of course, made the white halter gown iconic when she wore a Stella McCartney design as her second wedding dress. Although there are differences between the VB version and the duchess’, we think this stunning detailed dress is perfect if you felt inspired by the royal look.

And even if £1,000 is out of your price range, Meghan’s dress has inspired many high street stores, too. From exact lookalikes to subtly similar halterneck gowns, we’ve scoured to find the best shopping options that would make Meghan proud:

High Neck Extreme Split Front Maxi Dress, £19.80, Boohoo

Halter backless maxi wedding dress, £33, ASOS

Halter Maxi Dress, £72, Pretty Lavish

And if you’re not getting married anytime soon? Victoria Beckham has plenty of other discounts worth bagging. Check them out here.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.