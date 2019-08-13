Charlotte Hawkins & Christine Lampard just wore the SAME dress on screen Twinning is winning...

Some people say it's every woman's worst nightmare - someone wearing the same dress as you, when you are in the same place. So can you imagine what it's like for the ITV ladies, when they double up on screen? On Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Charlotte Hawkins looked incredible (sporting a mane of straight hair instead of curls - did you spot it?) wearing a beautiful green shirt dress by L.K Bennett. The tailored shape had a slim collar and a tie-front belt to cinch in the waist and cost £295. The frock comes in two shades, and that's lucky as earlier on the Lorraine show, Christine Lampard wore the same design - but in the tanned shade. Don't they look stylish?

Charlotte wore this stunning green dress from L.K.Bennett

This isn't the first time that mother-of-one Christine has twinned with a colleague. Last month, Lorraine Kelly looked incredible rocking a seriously funky rainbow dress.

And Christine wore the brown version!

The bright number came from high street store Mango and it was a sale bargain - just £29.99. Made in a wrap shape and cut in a midi length with voluminous sleeves, it was a fabulous buy. Lorraine, 59, teamed it with red high heel shoes from Steve Madden. Turns out that Christine wore the very same frock in May, when she appeared on Loose Women. Great minds think alike, right?

£295, L.K.Bennett

Speaking about her on-screen wardrobe, Christine remarked: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins just totally wowed us in this stunning formal gown

" I dress on how I feel. In terms of clothes, I work really closely with Angie Smith (Holly Willoughby's stylist) and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes'! She's brilliant."

READ: Amanda Holden drops her first fashion collaboration and it's pure Britain's Got Talent glam

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.