Charlotte Hawkins just carried the Queen's favourite handbag to Ascot Charlotte has royally good taste...

There's no doubt about it - Charlotte Hawkins really knows how to dress for the races. The 44-year-old positively shines when it comes to attending horsing events - from presenting at the Grand National to wowing the crowd at Royal Ascot, the Good Morning Britain star dresses impeccably - giving people major fashion tips with her looks. We've been loving the outfits she's stepped out in all week, but our favourite has to be the look she rocked on Wednesday - and her getup had a very royal edge. Not only did she don a striking white dress by Suzannah (the Countess of Wessex's fave brand) but she also carried a very special handbag - by Launder London. Now, just in case you're not aware, Launer London is the ONLY handbag brand Her Majesty the Queen carries.

Charlotte looked incredble at Ascot

Charlotte's blush-pink 'Judi' bag costs £1,475 and is made from soft calf leather, is lined with suede and of course, comes with the brand's signature gold clasp at the front. Cute!

£1475, Launer London

This isn't the first time celebrities have taken style inspo from the monarch. Back in February, TOWIE-star-turned-fitness-entrepreneur Lucy Mecklenburgh looked incredible at Milan Fashion Week, also rocking the 'Judi' handbag in gold - the very same metallic number the Queen also has. The £1,170 arm candy has an extra-long shoulder strap. Each bag is extra-special because they are handcrafted and take almost four weeks to produce.

The Queen is never without her Launer London bags

Launer London holds a royal warrant and has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968.

Even though the company is synonymous with the Queen, we can all shop the most incredible selection of designs in a multitude of colours and sizes. Whether you're after a bum bag (yes, really) or a mini totes bag in an eye-catching colour, there's something for all tastes.

