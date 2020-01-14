Laura Tobin made a statement on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning in her leather-look trousers, and fans were loving it! Swapping her pleated skirts and pretty dresses for a more daring work outfit, the ITV star was a vision in red in her deep burgundy round neck jumper and red Zara trousers.

Although they have the appearance of leather, they are actually faux leather leggings which are available to buy online for just £19.99. Those who love the leggings but are not convinced about the colour are in luck because they also come in cream, bottle green and black. Whether they're paired with a chunky knit or dressed up with a blouse, leather trousers are a staple item in every winter wardrobe.

Faux leather leggings, £19.99, Zara

However, they were the talk of GMB for the wrong reasons after Laura's co-star Piers Morgan described them as "hotpants" and wrote on Twitter: "If you wear tight leather trousers to do the weather, you’re probably hoping people will notice." While some viewers voiced their concerns about Piers' comments, Laura clarified: "Lots of reaction to my trousers today. I'm not humiliated by @piersmorgan. They're just a pair of trousers! I thought I was being stylish!" She reiterated on Instagram: "Thanks @debbiedresses we were going for stylish & trendy! They are @zara for those asking!"

Styled by Debbie Harper, the 38-year-old added a pair of snakeskin heels and wore her dark hair in a blow-dried straight style. Fans rushed to the comments section to shower her with compliments, with one writing: "Looking stunning as always", while another added: "Love those trousers."

This is not the first time the broadcast meteorologist has wowed viewers with her gorgeous style. Just this week, she wore the most dreamy perfect brown jumper dress from Marks & Spencer's cashmere collection, which she styled with a belt and a pair of leopard print court shoes. And we're still a little obsessed with the metallic gold pleated skirt she wore in December which was a total bargain at £22.95 from New Look.

