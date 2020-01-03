Kate Garraway debuts the colourful cosy jumper we've all been looking for this winter The I'm a Celeb star is back presenting Good Morning Britain

Christmas may be over but that doesn't mean the quest for the perfect cosy jumper stops - and Kate Garraway has just given us the ultimate inspiration for the perfect knit this winter. On the way to presenter's second day back at Good Morning Britain on Friday morning, the 52-year-old taught us all a lesson in how to be comfortable and fashionable when she debuted a stylish hot pink jumper from Joules.

Kate's pink knit comes with a high-neck, ribbed detailing and a unique bubble stitched sleeves. The vibrant jumper is clearly in high demand as it was also recently seen on new Love Island host Laura Whitemore. Unfortunately, due to its popularity, this Joules number is currently sold out - but have no fear, there are plenty of similar fuschia knits on the market to satisfy all our cosy jumper needs this winter and we've picked some of our favourites for you.

Laura Whitmore was also recently seen in the popular Joules number

Weekday is currently selling a fuschia jumper in a similar turtle neck style and ribbed detailing, the main difference being the knit's dropped shoulders and flared sleeves, adding extra comfort. The best part? The £45 cost knit won't break the bank and is currently available in all sizes, as well as a black and beige version if you're looking for a more understated look.

Sophie Sweater, £45, Weekday

Banana Republic also has a hot pink chunky knit complete with a thick roll-neck and slightly dropped shoulders. The vibrant jumper also comes in a bright cobalt blue shade as well as a baby blue and black version, meaning there is one fit for any occasion.

Chunky Turtleneck Sweater, £69.50, Banana Republic

However, if you are looking for a thinner yet still warm cosy jumper, & Other Stories has the answer with its hot pink, wool-blend sweater, perfect for tucking into high waisted skirts or jeans.

Wool Blend Knit Sweater, £65, & Other Stories

Kate Garraway has been settling back to the colder way of life since leaving the Australian jungle during her stint in I'm a Celebrity in December. The presenter made it to the end of the series after coming fourth, just losing out to Roman Kemp, Andrew Whyment and Queen of the Jungle, Jacqueline Jossa

