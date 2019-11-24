Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin wraps up warm in a New Look teddy coat - and it's on sale The New Look coat costs less than £40...

The teddy coat has emerged as one of the most popular jackets to keep warm this year, and we love it when celebrities show us how to get the look for a bargain. Good Morning Britain star Laura Tobin showed us how to brave the cold UK weather in the most cuddly-looking pale pink teddy coat from New Look, and it's currently on sale for just £37.49 down from £49.99. The double-breasted jacket features four dark buttons, a thick collar and side pockets, and the pastel colour means it is the perfect coat to transition between seasons. If you're looking for more autumnal or neutral options, it's also available to buy in a burnt orange or cream colour.

The 38-year-old opted for a relaxed look, layering the coat over a knitted grey patterned jumper and wearing her dark her loose around her shoulders alongside natural makeup. Her stylist Debbie Harper shared a picture of the star getting in the festive spirit as she posed in front of a Christmas tree adorned with gold decorations. Fans showed their appreciation for the look in the comments, writing: "Laura looks like a little cold teddy bear" and "Beautiful".

Pink teddy coat, £37.49, New Look

The teddy coat blew up in popularity after Kim Kardashian West wore one in 2013, and they are now a tried-and-tested wardrobe staple amongst royals and celebrities alike. From Princess Sofia of Sweden's white and suede version from Stand Studio, to the navy blue coat the Duchess of Sussex wore as she attended her first Field of Remembrance event, and even Holly Willoughby's pink one from her Marks & Spencer's edit last year, there are a range of colours, styles and lengths to suit everybody.

The warm winter jacket is a far cry from what her GMB co-star Kate Garraway would be wishing for in the I'm a Celebrity jungle in Australia. Despite being able to enjoy the warm summer weather, the TV presenter revealed that she was detained by customs officials as she arrived in the country after buying an excessive amount of fake tan during her stopover in the United Arab Emirates. "I bought some fake tan in Abu Dhabi," she told The Sun. "As I thought best to get that tan all over every part of my body, and they wouldn't let me through customs. I had to have it put in its own special box. I was held up by my fake tan."

