Amanda Holden's £12.50 Marks & Spencer pink pencil skirt is the bargain of 2020 The Heart Radio star has another fab new outfit we can't get enough of….

On Tuesday morning, Amanda Holden looked super-stylish on the latest edition of Heart Radio, in a brand new outfit that's seriously hot-to-trot. The 48-year-old donned a fabulous cream, crew-neck sweater from Topshop, which she teamed with a lovely pink fit and flare pencil skirt from Marks & Spencer that's currently on sale for just £12.50. Yes, you read that right! There are a few sizes left online, and you can also pick it up in camel, black and grey. Result! The ITV favourite teamed the look with a pair of nude high heels and wore her famous blonde locks in a lightly curled style. You know what they say; if you like something and it fits you well, buy it in every colour and Amanda wore the camel version back in November, so she's clearly a fan of this particular fit.

Amanda looked incredible in her M&S skirt

The mother-of-two may dress up for her daily role, but when she gets home, it's another story! Speaking in an interview for Fenn Wright Manson - the fashion brand she has a clothing line with - she said: "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas."

WATCH: All you need to know about Amanda Holden

"In the summer I’d be in a tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really. I dress appallingly at home, cosily. And I clock watch until 6 o’clock when I can open the fridge and pour some wine. Is that wrong?" No, definitely not!

Knitted Fit & Flare Skirt, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Spilling the beans about her new SS20 upcoming collection with the brand, she gave an insight into what to expect for the year. "We've brought in more trousery things, lots of things you might wear for a special event like a wedding or a Christening, very feminine lace and really gorgeous pastel colours. And again timeless."

Amanda has the same dress in camel

"They are things you can keep in your wardrobe for ages because they’re beautifully made. The spring collection is based around women I look up to or have inspired me, so some are friends and some are just women I think are fabulous."

