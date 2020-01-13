Laura Tobin's Marks & Spencer jumper dress is big news on Good Morning Britain

Cold weather is sticking around, so we’re hunting for warmers - and Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin found a perfect jumper dress that’s versatile enough to be worn for more than just one occasion. The presenter wore a gorgeous brown midi dress on Monday’s show, which she styled with a belt and a pair of leopard print court shoes.

Sharing a picture of the look on Instagram, Laura’s stylist Debbie told followers that the gorgeous look is from M&S.

A jumper dress is always a great buy, and this timeless style will be flattering on most body and skin types. The exact style worn by Laura is from M&S’ cashmere collection, and unfortunately is no longer available, but we’ve found plenty of similar buys from the high street.

Ribbed knitted dress, £15, M&S

Ribbed belted midi dress, £95, & Other Stories

Roll neck midi dress, £20, Missguided

While Laura’s shoes weren’t tagged, we’ve managed to find a pair of gorgeous leopard print courts just like hers:

Topline court shoe, £25, Dune

The presenter has been wowing with her outfits for some time now - although recently her sartorial choices had fans questioning whether she’d chosen a jumper with an inappropriate word! Her long curls covered the calligraphy on her jumper, so the word 'sparkle' printed in black was cut off mid-way, leading fans to misinterpret the letter 'r' for an 'n' instead. Ultimately, people believed the star was walking around proudly sporting a rude Christmas jumper that said 'spank.' Luckily, Laura saw the funny side and took to Instagram stories to set the record straight, showing her 53,900 followers before and after photos of her hair covering the jumper.

Her jumper dress is a little more toned-down, but equally fabulous!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.