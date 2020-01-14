How fabulous did Saira Khan look on Monday's Loose Women? The ITV favourite dazzled viewers in a beautiful draped dress that came from high street store Zara. The burgundy design had a high neckline, long sleeves as well as gentle pleated detail, an elastic waist, removable belt and also had a buttoned opening at the back. It costs £39.95 and currently, all sizes are available. Saira added leopard print high heels and a terracotta-toned belt. Taking to Instagram after the lunchtime show, she wrote: "Thank you @makeupcouk for my hair and makeup today for @loosewomen and @mothershoppers for dressing me. I just love a #maxidress - this from @zara - I think for most women this would be a midi - but at 5ft1 it’s a maxi in me. Thank you @simplyhairuk for giving me bouncy, full hair again - love your extensions x." The presenter's followers loved the frock too. One wrote: "Really glam!" Another added: "Wow! The colour and dress really suit you."

Saira looked so chic on Monday's Loose Women

Mother Shoppers - the stylist duo behind the look - said of the design: "Saira showing us how to rock a maxi length even when you’re petite."

Pleated midi dress, £39.95, Zara

Hello! sat down with Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - the ladies behind the styling brand - and they told us the high street always wins for the Loose ladies.

"We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other stories - all the high street brands. I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you."

Bertie added: "My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island, you may think 'oh no, too young,' but actually, it's about going in and finding the right things that's good for you. Maybe having a look online first before you go into the shop to get an idea of what might work for you, kind of helps sometimes."

