Amanda Holden looks so stylish in her houndstooth Zara skirt

Amanda Holden is having a love affair with skirts right now. Fresh from rocking her M&S satin number the day before, the ITV favourite headed to Heart FM on Tuesday morning, wearing a delightful monochrome houndstooth skirt from Zara, which cost her just £19.99. The skirt is designed in an A-line shape with covered buttons and has an asymmetrical hem. There's a few sizes left, so get in there quick, ladies! She added a pair of black boots by Sosandar and a smart white shirt. Her 1.3 million Instagram fans were very taken with the look. Taking to the comments section, one wrote: " I can just about brush my hair to go to work ( some days I don’t ) but you always look a million dollars!" Another added: "Your fashion sense is fantastic!!!"

Amanda looked amazing in her Zara skirt

The blonde beauty may look uber chic when it comes to her daily role, but at home, it's a different story.

Houndstooth skirt, £19.99, Zara

Telling Fenn Wright Manson - the brand she has a fashion line with - she said: "I love it when it’s winter and it gets dark at half past four because if I’m not working in the afternoons I go home, have a bath and put on my pyjamas. In the summer I’d be in tracksuit, shorts, flip flops, anything to relax really. I dress appallingly at home, cosily. And I clock watch until 6 o’clock when I can open the fridge and pour some wine. Is that wrong?"

That being said, she does pride herself of having her makeup looking perfect at all times. Telling HELLO! last year, she said: "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

