Sam Faiers stuns Lorraine viewers in a striking baby blue Zara dress So pretty!

On Friday morning, the fabulous Sam Faiers appeared on Lorraine with Christine Lampard to talk all things Mummy Diaries and we loved her incredible outfit. Sam looked demure in a baby blue, flowing Zara dress which featured a flattering round neckline, loose-fitting long sleeves and a detachable belt. Priced at £49.99, it won't break the bank and its loose shape means it would suit any body shape. Pastel tones are big news for the summer and this is the kind of design that would be suitable for a formal event such as a wedding of christening. Sam, 28, wore her famous blonde hair in a sleek and straight style and added sparkly strappy sandals.

Blue-ti-ful, Sam!

During the show, the mother-of-two spoke openly about her battle with trichotillomania - a condition which sees her pick out her eyelashes. The former TOWIE star explained that the condition was triggered off when her father was sent to prison when she was a child.

Get the look! £49.99, Zara

'When I was younger, I was really close to my dad Dave and he went to prison and got sentenced for a long time and I took that quite hard. I didn’t understand and a friend came one afternoon and said, 'If you pull out your eyelashes your wishes will come true.' So I would wish for my dad to come home from prison. I don’t relate it to that anymore, now it's just a habit but actually that’s the trigger."

Since then, the ITV favourite has revealed she has had therapy and has tried to control her actions as she doesn't want to influence her daughter Rosie. "When I was breastfeeding Rosie, I would feel my lashes, Rosie would take my hand and copy what I was doing. I don't want my kids to think it's normal.'

