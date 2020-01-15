Holly Willoughby teaches us how to style for winter in a grey cashmere dress The This Morning presenter showcases the ideal dress for colder months

Holly Willoughby has already stepped out in two gorgeous dresses this week but the This Morning host has shown no sign of stopping her stylish run of frocks. On Wednesday morning's show, the mum-of-two stunned in a chic pinafore-style dress from Samantha Cameron's label Cefinn and it's a perfect choice as the weather grows colder. However, the conservative dress has divided fans. Whilst many loved the frock, others commented that the ITV presenter looked a little like a nun.

The tailored frock comes with white sleeves and a contrasting grey pinafore-style dress attached. But better yet? The structured bodice falls out into a midi A-line skirt that is sure to shield you from the colder months, as it is made from a wool-blend woven with added cashmere. The dress is currently in stock on the Net-A-Porter website and also comes in an all-black variation.

Tilda two-tone wool-blend midi dress, £390, Cefinn

BUY NOW

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's style evolution

On Tuesday morning Holly sent viewers wild for her timeless Ted Baker dress that is still in stock. The top and skirt combined frock came with with a short-sleeved crew neck top in a classic black hue with a blue tweed mini skirt attached and we are obsessed.

Boucle short-sleeved dress, £179, Ted Baker

BUY NOW

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Ted Baker dress is great for the office - or a party

The stylish Ted Baker dress also comes with a matching tweed jacket, if you wish to rock this the frock as classic co-ord for the office. The navy jacket comes with zip detailing and a crew style neckline so to allow the matching dress to show through.

Boucle Jacket, £229, Ted Baker

BUY NOW

Luckily for us, this month, we have been blessed with not only everyday fashion inspiration from the TV presenter but also covetable formal evening looks, thanks to her appearances hosting Dancing On Ice. Every time we think Holly couldn't serve us a more princess-esque gown, the star steps out in another epic frock each episode.

We're still reeling over her dazzling gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti from Sunday's night show. The floor-length silver gown came with a low V-neckline and belted waist, making us wish we had a Disney-like ball to attend in the ner future.

OTHER: Holly Willoughby's plunging silver gown sends Dancing on Ice fans wild