Dancing on Ice gives viewers the chance to sit back and relax in the comfort of their own living room to witness the terrifying tricks novice celebrity ice skaters attempt with their professional partners. While that is reason in itself to be glued to our screens every Sunday night, one aspect of the show that never fails to amaze us is the fashion! We're used to lusting after Holly Willoughby's everyday workwear, but the mother-of-three constantly keeps us on our toes with her show-stopping gowns on the ITV show.

Sunday's show was particularly impressive, with the star stepping out in a silver lace dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti with a flattering low V-neck and belted waist. She paired it with Bee Goddess jewellery and Gina shoes. Even if we have no event that would warrant wearing this dress, we're still desperate to get our hands on it! To finish off her look, she added a pair of high heels and opted for an effortlessly glam makeup look that consisted of dewy skin with a touch of blush on her cheeks and dark mascara to accentuate her eyes.

Fans were obsessed with the outfit, with one commenting: "Absolutely stunning," while another said: "I wish I had your wardrobe" and a third added: "possible bridesmaid dress option?"

As usual, her blonde hair was preened to perfection in a loose updo. Whether it's an early start for her appearance on This Morning or an evening event like Dancing on Ice, Holly never fails to rock a stunning hairstyle. And if you're wondering how she does it, hairdresser Ciler Peksah recently revealed her secrets by sharing a snap on Instagram of the products she has on hand. Amongst the list was £2.99 Batiste Dry Shampoo, Bumble & Bumble Thickening Spray and Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray, which is the Duchess of Sussex's favourite hair product.

For the first show, the Celebrity Juice star pulled out all the stops in a peach-coloured embellished Joao Rolo Couture gown which she paired with sapphire and diamond earrings from William & Son and nude heels. Fans absolutely loved the look, showering the star with compliments on Instagram, with Rochelle Humes simply commenting with heart eye emojis while another wrote: "Beautiful as always." However, she was not the only celebrity to have worn the dress. Former Love Island contestant Laura Anderson also posted a picture of herself in the gown back in 2019, with a higher leg split and strappy heels.

