We’ve tracked down Holly Willoughby’s striped bikini, and it’s high street Now we just need a tropical holiday

Holly Willoughby is back to work like the rest of us, but before returning to This Morning she relaxed with a beach holiday in the Maldives. The 38-year-old shared a selfie looking carefree on a boat, which she captioned: “Well that was a beautiful Christmas, back home and ready for all that 2020 brings... better put a few more layers on before I’m rinkside tomorrow! ... @schofe @dancingonice see you there!!!!”

We couldn’t help but notice her gorgeous striped bikini in the picture, and it turns out the classic nautical style is from Freya, and is available to buy online now. The top can be styled with two different bottoms - either a high-waisted pair or a frill design. It’s not clear which ones Holly wore, but both are equally gorgeous.

Stripe underwired bikini top, £35, Freya @ Figleaves

Stripe high-waist brief, £16.80, Freya @ Figleaves

Frill bikini brief, £14.70, Freya @ Figleaves

The presenter made a triumphant return to screens last night for the return of Dancing On Ice. Stepping out alongside her co-host Philip Schofield, the blonde beauty wowed the crowd in a peach-coloured gown from Joao Rolo Couture which featured feathered sleeves, a thigh-high split and silver embellishment across the waist and straps. Accessorising to perfection, the 38-year-old added sapphire and diamond earrings from William & Son and nude heels.

And Holly made her 2020 return to This Morning in an unusual abstract-print frock from one of her favourite brands, Chinti & Parker.

Navy Abstract Cotton-Jersey Dress, £295, Chinti & Parker

With an extra 30 minutes of live TV every morning, she’s certainly going to be kept busy - and we can’t wait for more daily fashion inspo!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.