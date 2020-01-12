Holly Willoughby takes style tips from Meghan Markle with her new satin skirt The ITV star is always so elegant

Holly Willoughby has a packed wardrobe full of stunning dresses, skirts and jumpers, but it was her most recent outfit that left fans stunned. As she hinted about an upcoming project on Instagram, she posted several snaps of herself posing in front of the camera with the assistance of makeup artists and stylists. One of the black-and-white pictures shows the This Morning host sitting on a bed with a cosy round neck jumper tucked into a satin skirt alongside the caption: "Have a little news coming soon… and it’s the stuff of dreams."

Her skirt, alone, is the stuff of dreams! We've tracked it down, and it's from UK fashion brand Reiss. With a price tag of £95, down from £175, the asymmetric gold slip skirt is a wardrobe staple that can take you from winter to summer. Copy Holly and pair it with a jumper or glam it up with heels and a silk top for an evening look. But we have some bad news ladies, it's almost sold out!

Reiss satin skirt, was £175, now £95

The 38-year-old certainly got her 6.1 million followers excited about the news, with many taking to the comments section to shower her with compliments and speculate about the project. "So pretty and elegant", one wrote and another added: "Omg!! New bedding range? I can’t wait to see what it is!"

Some eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed that the ITV star's outfit looked very similar to the elegant style the Duchess of Sussex loves. The satin skirt and jumper combo have us reminiscing the chocolate-coloured satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti that Meghan rocked in early January for an engagement at Canada House in London. She similarly styled it with a tan polo neck and finished off her look with a £325 Reiss coat.

Both ladies have opted for the brand in the past, with Holly wearing another £265 leather pencil skirt with a simple grey roll neck from Reserved on Thursday's This Morning, while the Reiss 60s-inspired black and white mini dress Meghan wore back in March 2019 has become one of her most memorable outfits.

