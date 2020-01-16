Megan Barton-Hanson’s red floral dress is the perfect occasion buy

Meghan Barton-Hanson knows exactly when to pull out a show-stopping outfit, and Wednesday night was no different. The former Love Island star attended the Gala performance of Luzia by Cirque du Soleil, held at Royal Albert Hall, and looked gorgeous in a red floral dress.

Meghan uploaded pictures of her look to Instagram, captioning them with a simple emoji, and fans went wild for the look. One commented, “Love this, beautiful pics of you Megan” while another wrote “gorgeous, that dress is beautiful where is it from?”

Luckily, the 25-year-old didn’t opt for a designer gown for the evening - instead choosing a style from online retailer Nasty Gal. The floral dress retails for £50, but is currently in the sale for just £25.

The Flower Of Love satin dress, £25, Nasty Gal

The star always looks gorgeous, although last year as part of Isle of Paradise's 'Get Body Posi' campaign she opened up about her journey to learning to love herself. Megan said: "Everyone struggles with some aspect of themselves. I was that geeky teen and I didn’t like much about myself. I’ve been working to change that and accept myself.

“Insecurity stems from us trying to achieve the unachievable, looking or dressing a way that’s trendy that month. Learning to focus and rock your own vibe is the most liberating thing any one of us can do. This is what this campaign is about and I am committed to help change the way we view beauty as a society."

Well, we certainly think you look incredible, Meghan!

