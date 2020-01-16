Holly Willoughby looked stunning on Thursday, dazzling This Morning viewers in another fab outfit. Gone were the midi dresses and tailored trousers she often favours, replaced with a stunning shirt, mini skirt and boots combo. The shirt had a ruffled mandarin collar, gathered puff sleeves and cinched wrist cuffs and was slightly sheer. It costs £95 from & Other Stories - and Holly tucked it into the waistband of her cream skirt, which also came from the luxury high street store. The high-waisted mini featured two flap pockets at the front, which gave it a lovely retro feel. Keeping in with the 60s theme, she added white ankle boots by Office. Instagram fans were quick to comment. One follower wrote: "Love this outfit so much!" Another added: "One of the best dressed out there!"

Holly wore creamy tones on Thursday's This Morning

As much as fans love Holly's outfits, sometimes they cause a debate. On Wednesday morning's show, the mum-of-three dazzled in a chic pinafore-style dress from Samantha Cameron's label Cefinn.

Ruffle Collar Silk Shirt, £95, & Other Stories

However, the conservative dress - which was made in a pinafore style with a white shirt underneath - divided fans. Whilst many loved the frock, others commented that the ITV presenter looked a little like a nun. Ouch!

Duo Pocket Mini Skirt, £55, & Other Stories

Can't get enough of the Celebrity Juice star's clothes? Well, this month and for the next few weeks, we've been blessed with not only everyday fashion looks from the TV presenter, but also glittering formal evening looks, thanks to her appearances hosting Dancing On Ice.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's High Street Style

Every epic frock she sports on the Sunday evening show is even more dazzling that the last - and has been giving us all the princess vibes.

MORE: Holly Willoughby launches gorgeous new homeware collection – and prices start at £10

Last week, the blonde beauty wore a gold dress by Greeek designer Celia Kritharioti. The floor-length metallic gown came with a low V-neckline and belted waist. We wonder what she will opt for this week? Roll on the weekend!

READ: Holly Willoughby poses in new photoshoot wearing super cool jeans - and we really want a pair

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.