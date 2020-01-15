Michelle Keegan's heart dress from Very is the perfect date night outfit

Whether you're searching high and low for a pretty date night outfit or you're trying to impress your Valentine with a show-stopping dress, look no further than Michelle Keegan. On her Instagram stories, she looked stunning in a black fitted midi dress from her own range with Very, which is available to buy in most sizes for £40. The British actress revealed it is "one of her favourites yet" which is a big statement, but we can see why!

We are loving the vintage feminine style with a V-neck, ruched front, ruffle hemline and puff sleeves. As well as delicate white polka dots speckled across the frock, it is also decorated with red love hearts so you can actually wear your heart on your sleeve (sorry, we had to!). But really, there is no better way to get in the romantic mood than being covered head-to-toe in this print.

Michelle glammed up her look with her dark hair in her trademark long curls alongside chiselled cheekbones, nude lips and dark fluttery eyelashes. If you're not a heels person, then the dress will look just as good with some chunky boots or pretty flats.

Heart print midi dress, £40, Very

It is a far cry from the Adidas tracksuits she loves to relax in. Mark Wright's wife shared a hilarious throwback of her clad in a striped jacket and joggers from ten years ago alongside a recent snap of her on a shoot with Adidas and online retailer Very. The 32-year-old wrote: “You don’t realise how far you’ve come until you look back... 10 years apart. Been reppin since day 1!”

Michelle also spent much of her time in trousers and T-shirts while filming hit BBC show Our Girl, where she played Lance Corporal Georgie Lane. However, the star recently announced she is leaving the show after four years. "I've loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return," she told The Sun. "I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I'm so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it's not the end just yet."

