Amanda Holden's £19.99 Zara leather trousers look great with her green jumper You can get her look for under £55!

Good news ladies, Amanda Holden has continued to rock some fabulous bargain buys that you can get your hands on this winter. Stepping out bright and early on Wednesday morning, she wore a stunning green ensemble that comes to a total cost of just £55. What a steal!

Styled by Karl Willett, she wore a pretty dark green jumper from Sosandar that had a classic crew neck and small gold buttons along the cuff. Priced at just £35, it comes as no surprise that it is flying off the shelves, with only a few sizes still in stock. While its figure-hugging fit makes it the perfect staple to tuck into skirts or wear over trousers, Amanda created an edgy look by adding faux leather leggings.

Green jumper, £35, Sosandar

Taking to social media to show off her pretty outfit, she revealed the bottle green trousers are from high-street store Zara and they cost just £19.99. Luckily, the mother-of-two can also snap up similar black, brown and cream versions if she wants to stock up on the style. It wouldn't be the first time she has bought multiple colourways of her favourite pieces!

Faux leather leggings, £19.99, Zara

With a flattering high-waisted fit and the zip along the hem at the bottom, the trousers fit perfectly over winter boots, and that's exactly how the Heart Radio star wore them. She added croc leather heeled boots from Sosandar, which cost £100, and what appeared to be the £1200 18ct gold necklace she got from her co-star Jamie Theakston for Christmas. The delicate gold chain necklace, from Jamie's wife and jewellery designer Sophie Theakston, and her light nails broke up the colour-block outfit.

Green leather boots, £100, Sosandar

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise her super-stylish look, with British brand Sosander commenting "Wow Amanda! Gorgeous!" and another adding: "You always look so good in the morning."

We love it when celebrities rock high-street styles and Zara is clearly a favourite of Amanda's. Over the last week alone, she has stepped out in a powder blue blouse and a £19.99 monochrome houndstooth skirt from the brand. Karl, the mastermind behind all her gorgeous outfits, told HELLO!: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh and elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re-create these looks from the high street.

