Stacey Solomon’s £20 dress is exactly what we need

Stacey Solomon is one of our regular style inspirations, and she never puts a foot wrong. The Loose Women panellist wears cosy, comfortable clothes with a fashion-forward edge, and we’re always keen to find out where her cool outfits are from. Luckily, her most recent look is one of her most affordable yet. The 30-year-old wore an oversized, belted jumper dress on Thursday’s Loose Women, and it was a bargain £19.99 from high street store Bershka.

Stacey shared a video of her look on her Instagram stories, writing: “Love today’s jumper dress, soo cosy and this is one of my favourite colours!”

Her trusty stylists shared that the dress is from the brand, and the good news is it’s currently available to buy online. And at that price, we’re definitely snapping one up quickly!

Ribbed dress with belt, £19.99, Bershka

Stacey bravely wore the dress with bare legs and her favourite white Chelsea boots from Topshop, which are also available to buy now.

Leather White Chelsea Boots, £65, Topshop

But if you can’t face getting your legs out in the cold (and we don’t blame you) you could style this dress over tights with chunky biker boots, or skinny or loose-fit jeans for ultimate comfort.

Stacey may look chic on the show, but she admitted that her life isn’t all glamorous - she headed home after filming to organise her spice jars! The presenter has obviously been inspired by close friend Mrs Hinch (real name Sophie Hinchliffe). She recently wrote on Instagram: “Some things are just meant to be.... I don’t know if this sounds silly but sometimes do you ever meet people in life and just feel like something else had a part to play in it? That no matter what paths you chose, somewhere, somehow you would have met them because it was meant to be. Whatever it is, fate, destiny I’m bloody over the moon about it @mrshinchhome."

