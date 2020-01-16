Stacey Solomon's Topshop boots makes Loose Women fans want to go shopping The Loose Women panellist looked incredible in her new outfit…

We always love Stacey Solomon's wardrobe, particularly the outfits she wears on Loose Women. The 30-year-old TV star wowed viewers of the lunchtime show on Thursday, wearing a light green sweater dress by Bershka, which she teamed with a fabulous pair of white ankle boots, which came from Topshop. Known as the 'Harbour', the square toe chelsea boots have a block heel and cost £65. They come in three different colours - white, black and blue and currently all sizes are available online. Mother-of-three Satcey shared her latest outfit on Instagram and fans praised the stunning yet laid-back look.

Stacey looked fab on Loose Women

Stacey has had a busy week, sorting out her house and shopping for home bargains with her BFF Mrs Hinch.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon plays Hello/Goodbye

On Tuesday, the close friends took their little boys Rex and Ronnie on a day out to IKEA and revealed some of the bargain products they picked up. In a video, Stacey can be seen picking up several £6 glass jugs from one of the display tables.

Leather White Chelsea Boots, £65, Topshop

After getting home and reviewing her purchases - which included three jars, two jugs, two plants and wicker baskets - she said: "I have a jar obsession, I must stop."

MORE: Mrs Hinch is a big fan of the Skinny Tan range - and you can buy it in Superdrug

After she was all shopped out, the former X Factor star shared a snap of her, and Mrs Hinch (real name Sophie Hinchliffe) and their two sons in an adorable selfie.

Stacey and Mrs Hinch are BFF's and often go shopping with their sons, Ronnie and Rex

She wrote;' "Stacey & Sophie X Rex & Ronnie. Some things are just meant to be.... I don’t know if this sounds silly but sometimes do you ever meet people in life and just feel like something else had a part to play in it? That no matter what paths you chose, somewhere, somehow you would have met them because it was meant to be. Whatever it is, fate, destiny I’m bloody over the moon about it @mrshinchhome." OK, we want to be in this little gang…

READ: Shop Victoria Beckham's fashion label at The OUTNET - there's some serious bargains

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.