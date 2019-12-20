Stacey Solomon is never one to shy away from a sequinned dress, and this morning’s outfit for Loose Women - her final episode of 2019 - was one of her most sparkly yet! The 30-year-old appeared on the panel of the show in a striped sequin dress that we were convinced was designer - until we managed to find it available to buy, and discovered that it’s actually from high street store Ted Baker. The gorgeous pink, silver and grey sequinned dress has a high neck and long sleeves, and Stacey wore her hair up in a ponytail to make the most of the style.

The best part? It’s currently in the sale! The dress is available reduced from £199 to £99 on the Selfridges website, although sizes are selling out quickly. If you manage to bag one today, it’s perfect for a late Christmas party.

Striped sequin mini dress, £99, Ted Baker @ Selfridges

It’s not the first sequinned number Stacey has worn during the festive period. Last weekend, the 30-year-old uploaded a snap of her dress she wore during filming of ITV’s Celebability show, and it came from ASOS. The mini-style number was covered in fuchsia pink sequins and had voluminous sleeves, a short hem and a tie at the waist. Costing £165, it's part of the brand's Edition range and is cut in an oversized fit.

Oversized blouson sleeve mini dress in sequin, £165, ASOS

She also wore a stunning green sparkly dress. The midi number had a frill trim high neck and cuffs, a keyhole-tie front and a fitted waist.

Sparky Metallic Midi Dress, £24, Joanie

Is it too late to buy all of the sequins?!

