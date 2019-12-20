stacey-dress

Stacey Solomon bids farewell to Loose Women wearing an amazing sequin dress from Ted Baker

Don't worry, she's just breaking up for Christmas...

Abigail Malbon

Stacey Solomon is never one to shy away from a sequinned dress, and this morning’s outfit for Loose Women - her final episode of 2019 - was one of her most sparkly yet! The 30-year-old appeared on the panel of the show in a striped sequin dress that we were convinced was designer - until we managed to find it available to buy, and discovered that it’s actually from high street store Ted Baker. The gorgeous pink, silver and grey sequinned dress has a high neck and long sleeves, and Stacey wore her hair up in a ponytail to make the most of the style.

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at HELLO! as we reveal the royal highlights of 2019

stacey-full-dress

The best part? It’s currently in the sale! The dress is available reduced from £199 to £99 on the Selfridges website, although sizes are selling out quickly. If you manage to bag one today, it’s perfect for a late Christmas party.

selfridges-ted-baker

Striped sequin mini dress, £99, Ted Baker @ Selfridges

BUY NOW

It’s not the first sequinned number Stacey has worn during the festive period. Last weekend, the 30-year-old uploaded a snap of her dress she wore during filming of ITV’s Celebability show, and it came from ASOS. The mini-style number was covered in fuchsia pink sequins and had voluminous sleeves, a short hem and a tie at the waist. Costing £165, it's part of the brand's Edition range and is cut in an oversized fit.

stacey-solomon-intsgram

pink-sequin-asos-dress

Oversized blouson sleeve mini dress in sequin, £165, ASOS

​​​​BUY NOW

She also wore a stunning green sparkly dress. The midi number had a frill trim high neck and cuffs, a keyhole-tie front and a fitted waist.

stacey-solomon-instagram

green-sparkly-dress

Sparky Metallic Midi Dress, £24, Joanie

BUY NOW

Is it too late to buy all of the sequins?!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

