Victoria Beckham's green pinstripe trousers are a must-have this winter

Victoria Beckham's day-to-day style is so dreamy, so it comes as no surprise that her holiday wardrobe is also to die for. Take a fashion designer to one of the fashion capitals of the world and you're sure to find some fabulous outfit inspiration. The mother-of-four did not disappoint as she accompanied her husband David Beckham to Paris, France, for Mens Fashion Week.

Dressing to impress, Victoria shared a picture of herself posing in a yellow and green outfit in their hotel room, and the bright colours are a far cry from the monochrome look she tends to rock. "Beautiful day in Paris wearing one of my favourite looks from my new pre collection," she captioned the photo. While we were loving her yellow rollneck jumper, it was the green trousers that were the star of her outfit. The high-waisted design with subtle pinstripe detailing are the perfect addition to brighten up any winter wardrobe, and, as with most of her tailored trousers, they help elongate your silhouette. After all, who wouldn't want to appear as though they have extra long legs?

While you may be desperate to get your hands on the chic Pre Fall 2020 trousers, they are unfortunately not yet available to buy. They are, however, making us reminisce about the similar emerald velvet trousers Victoria released as part of her AW19 collection. Priced at £690, the classic wide-leg style and soft material are a great alternative while we patiently wait for the pinstripe version to hit the shops. Plus, you can buy them in a range of colours, including chestnut, navy, brown and orange.

Green velvet trousers, £690, Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl also stunned fans with her pretty date night outfit as she attended the Dior AW20 runway show on Friday. David took to Instagram to share a snap of himself and his stylish wife on their way to the show alongside the caption: "Excited to be in Paris for Dior." The former footballer looked immaculate in a tailored navy suit while Victoria opted for a beautiful silk shirt, a sleek black coat and another pair of gorgeous green trousers, this time in a deeper forest green colour.

