Laura Whitmore rocks a sweet pink suit and berry lips on Love Island Aftersun She went back to her roots…

Love Island host Laura Whitmore looked pretty in pink for her second Aftersun filming as she took to the sofa wearing a pink trouser suit from Irish fashion designer Joanne Hynes. The 34-year-old looked incredible in her pink ensemble which she teamed with a pair of platform sandals, a couple of necklaces and berry "bad girl lips".

A lot of celebrities rushed to the comments section to show appreciation for her outfit. Model Amber Le Bon wrote: "Great suit my love." Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott commented: "Ohh heyyyy." And former Love Islander Laura Anderson gave her verdict, and it was: "Sexy".

Laura's glam team consists of Angie Smith on fashion - the same stylist Holly Willoughby calls on for her stylish work outfits. Makeup artist Tori Ball works her magic on Laura's model-worthy face and hairstylist Sophie - aka @themanestyle on Instagram - tended to her tresses - which we absolutely love!

If you're keen to get your hands on the suit, Joanne Hynes' designs can be found in Dublin store Dunnes Stores.

We imagine you're desperate to know what makeup Laura's wearing - specifically that lip colour! Incredible isn't it?! Tori covered Laura's lips with Lisa Eldridge's lip colour in Velvet Myth.

Laura's bushy brows were styled into place using Soap Brows. Laminated brows are huge these days, and if Laura's brushed up brows aren't turning you green with envy, we don't know what will.

Earlier in the evening, Laura posted a photo on her Instagram account. In the snap, she could be seen wearing a blue trouser suit by Paul & Joe to mark Blue Monday. If there's one thing for sure, she's got suits appeal.

