Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed?

If a nightly dose of villa drama isn't enough to satisfy your Love Island needs then don't panic as Aftersun is here to save the day. The popular show, fronted by Laura Whitmore, will continue the conversation around the contestants, reveal exclusive gossip and present some well-known faces. If you're confused as to whether it's filmed on home turf or in South Africa – you're not alone. Here's all you need to know…

Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed?

Despite many thinking that Laura regularly flits between South Africa and the UK, Aftersun is filmed at the BT studios in London.

When is Aftersun on?

After previously being aired immediately after Sunday's episode, this year Aftersun will be shown on a Monday night straight after the main show at 10pm on ITV2.

Each week Laura and celebrity panel discuss the villa's antics

Who is on Aftersun?

New host of Love Island Laura Whitmore fronts the sister show. The 34-year-old took over from Caroline Flack following her arrest back in December, and after making her debut on Aftersun earlier this month, Laura is set to return to the show again on Monday night. Each week, Laura welcomes celebrity guests onto the Aftersun sofa to dissect the evening episodes antics. For the first Aftersun episode of the season, Laura welcomed BBC Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, comedian Joel Dommett and former Islander Maura Higgins. The show also sees a live video chat with one of the Islanders to reveal some inside gossip.

What do the viewers think of Laura on Aftersun?

After Laura's debut on Aftersun, fans were impressed with how the host had immersed herself in the Love Island family so quickly. One took to social media to share their views, writing: "Already I much prefer Laura Whitmore. She seems way more friendly, like a pal talking to people on her same level." Another viewer seemed impressed with Laura, writing: "I know it's been 20 seconds but I’m massively obsessed with Laura Whitmore already."

One viewer even pitched an idea for Laura's boyfriend and fellow Love Island team member Iain Stirling to join the Aftersun family: "Now that we have Laura Whitmore presenting, can we have Iain Stirling actually come on the show to present with her. Like, imagine them giving couple advice to the islanders." We'd love to see this happen!

