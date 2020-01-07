Laura Whitmore is officially on her way to South Africa which can only mean one thing - Love Island is about to begin! The presenter recently shared a picture of herself posing next to her white and pink personalised Love Island suitcase alongside the caption: "Last minute packing....all the essentials...Cape Town here I come!"

While many of us may spend weeks preparing our holiday outfits (especially if they were going to be documented forever on TV!) the star left it very late to gather her essentials. However, her long-term stylist Angie Smith - who will be working with Laura on her Love Island wardrobe - revealed she's more prepared than we may think. Posting a throwback picture of Laura from 2013, she wrote: "The first round of fittings are done and filming starts soon so here's a throw back to when we first started working together at the @glamouruk awards." In the picture, the 34-year-old looks stunning in a white floral mini dress which Angie revealed was from Carven, as well as Sophia Webster shoes and a retro white speech bubble-shaped bag emblazoned with the words "smooch talk."

If fittings are already done, then her pretty summer wardrobe is almost ready to be revealed. We're expecting statement mini dresses, fabulous florals and some unexpected show-stoppers, just like previous presenter Caroline Flack has served up over the past few years. Plus, Angie is the mastermind behind Holly Willoughby's stunning outfits, from her peach feathered Dancing on Ice gown from Joao Rolo Couture to her red Whistles mini dress on This Morning, so it's set to be an exciting few weeks of fashion.

The blonde beauty got her Instagram fans excited for the upcoming series by posting updates of her journey to Cape Town. On Instagram stories, she joined some of the show's glam squad, including makeup artist Tori Ball and stylist Emma Lane, for drinks at Heathrow airport before boarding the flight. To protect her skin from the dehydration that often comes with a long plane journey, Laura rocked a sheet mask as she listened to music and reclined in her seat. With outfits and skincare prepped, she's ready to strut her stuff on the reality show.

