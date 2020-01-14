It has been a busy week for Laura Whitmore, who has taken over from Caroline Flack for the winter series of Love Island in Cape Town. But she didn't let the pressure of her new job impact her style! On Monday night, she looking stunning in a leather mini dress for the first Love Island Aftersun show.

The long-sleeved black dress from The Mighty Company featured a collared neck, a zip running down the front and metallic pink panelling around the hem. If you want to get your hands on The Thames dress then now is the time as there is currently 60% off, taking the price from £1,120 down to a cool £448. But it won't be around for long, with some sizes already selling out!

Black leather dress, £448, The Mighty Company

BUY NOW

While the style would undoubtedly be far too hot to wear while presenting in the blazing sun during the South African daytime, it was the perfect evening look. For the finishing touches, the Irish beauty added black heels and bright pink lipstick which brought out the colour of her dress. One aspect of her outfit that grabbed viewers' attention was her chic messy ponytail which she fastened with a black bow. Describing the hairstyle as a “Power Pony", stylist The Mane Style shared a picture of Laura on Instagram and revealed the secret to achieving the textured look. It turns out £22 Bumble and Bumble surf spray, £11 Colour WOW hairspray and £11 Redken Rough Clay are just some of the key products needed to copy the style.

On the show, Laura was joined by Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommett and former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins. Although the 34-year-old revealed that she had been battling with nerves, she received plenty of support from fans. "Thanks so much for the love, I see your messages and [I'm] so thankful. As you can imagine doing anything new is nerve racking," she wrote on Twitter.

