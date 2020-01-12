Love Island's Laura Whitmore stuns viewers in a plunging floral playsuit

Kicking off the winter series of Love Island in style, Laura Whitmore looked beautiful as she strutted into the Cape Town villa for the first time. Leaving behind the cold winter weather in the UK, the presenter rocked a floral playsuit which showed off her tanned legs. If we weren't already dreaming of our next hot holiday, we are now!

The playsuit featured a purple, yellow and gold floral pattern, a plunging neckline and a belted waist, but it was the long belle sleeves that we were obsessed with. Considering the girls were all in bikinis, Laura may have been a little warm in the blazing hot sun, but it was worth it for fashion. She paired it the floral number with pink jewelled wedges and carried the essential hot-weather accessory, sunglasses.

How is it that celebrities' beauty looks never seemed to be impacted by the heat? Many of us spend hours preparing the perfect makeup only for it to slide off our face in seconds due to the humidity, not to mention trying to tame our dry, straw-like hair! With her blonde hair styled in loose waves and a glowing complexion, the 34-year-old didn't appear to have the same struggles, nailing the effortless holiday elegance we all strive to achieve.

Taking over from Caroline Flack as the show's presenter, Laura has flown out to South Africa to work on the new series with her partner Iain Stirling, who is the mastermind behind the hilarious voiceovers. As well as showing off her pretty outfit on Instagram as she strolled away from a white 4x4, she made a playful comment about Iain's role in the caption. She joked: "Love Island starts TONIGHT (said in @iaindoesjokes voice obvs)... but first has anyone seen my car keys?" Never short of praise, her followers were quick to comment on her outfit with Love Island Australia presenter Sophie Monk writing: "Get em beautiful," while Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown said: "You look perfect."

The new series may have only just begun but we have already been adding items from Laura's summer wardrobe to our wishlist. She has wowed fans in a £540 pink embroidered linen blouse and matching shorts from Zimmerman as she attempted a slow-motion walk in the villa, and we can't forget the £145 Rat & Boa black dress she wore as she jumped around her hotel room.

