Lorraine Kelly wows viewers in a dreamy green leopard print dress

If we had any doubt about how to dress to impress this January, we just need to look to Kate Middleton, Ashley Roberts and Lorraine Kelly. All three ladies have made it very clear that animal print is having a moment and we can't wait to hop on board the trend. Lorraine, in particular, has ditched the traditional brown and black prints for more modern twists over the past few weeks, and she continued to wow ITV viewers with her colourful outfit on Thursday morning.

The presenter looked stunning in a bright green midi dress covered in little black leopard print spots, which she paired with matching black heels. As usual, Lorraine showed no sign of the early morning start with her flawless beauty look, consisting of her dark hair in its signature bouncy bob and lashings of mascara highlighting her eyes.

Never afraid of a pop of colour, the 60-year-old has rocked a number of mood-lifting outfits to get us through these bleak winter days. As well as wowing fans in a blue leopard print dress from Sosandar and a green and black tiger print Whistles dress, she has also worn a gorgeous maroon leather skirt from Debenhams and a red heart print frock from Oasis that would look incredible for date night or Valentine's Day.

REVEALED: Lorraine Kelly's £15 M&S jumper goes perfectly with her leather pencil skirt

So those looking to swap their bland monochrome wardrobe for more funky styles this winter should look to Lorraine for inspiration! Stylist Susie Hasler told the Daily Mail: "She nails looking stylish - she wears lots of bright colours that work well with her skintone, especially leopard print, which complements her warm colouring."

This comes shortly after the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a leopard print pleated midi skirt from Zara during a visit to a baby sensory session at Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff. Kate added a black roll neck jumper, high heel boots and a camel coat by Massimo Dutti. On the very same day, Ashley Roberts joined Amanda Holden on Heart Radio wearing a gorgeous pleated New Look skirt that looked just like the royal's, and it cost £25.99. Excuse us while we search for animal print pieces to add to our winter wardrobe.

READ: Ashley Roberts wears the perfect green slip dress and River Island boots