Ashley Roberts has been killing it with her outfits recently, and today is no different. The presenter wore a gorgeous green slip dress that’s been a huge hit with influencers, and we love the way she’s styled it over a button-up shirt. Uploading a picture to her Instagram stories, Ashley tagged the brands she’s wearing:
Luckily, we’ve found the stand-out dress - and at half price, no less! The All Saints slip is exclusive to John Lewis, and has been a hit with fashion influencers like Monikh, meaning it’s a real fan favourite. In fact, we’re impressed that all sizes are still available - although they won’t be for long!
Velvet slip dress, £99, All Saints @ John Lewis
BUY NOW
We love how Ashley styled out the strappy dress over a white shirt, and will certainly taking a leaf out of her book. Her boots especially caught our eye, although they’re not currently available on the River Island website - keep an eye out though, as they could be dropping at any minute. In the meantime, we’ve found plenty of lookalike styles from the high street:
Buckle detailed leather boots, £338, Tory Burch @ The Outnet
BUY NOW
Tan leather boots, £149, Clarks
BUY NOW
We’re seriously coveting everything the radio star wears recently. Yesterday the Pussycat Doll tepped out in a gorgeous leopard print midi skirt. As she joined Amanda Holden on Heart Radio, the 38-year-old wore a gorgeous pleated New Look skirt, which is a bargain at just £25.99.
Leopard print skirt, £25.99, New Look
BUY NOW
Keep it up, Ashley - we’re loving the outfit inspo!
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.