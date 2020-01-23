Ashley Roberts wears the perfect green slip dress and River Island boots We LOVE how she styled the versatile buy!

Ashley Roberts has been killing it with her outfits recently, and today is no different. The presenter wore a gorgeous green slip dress that’s been a huge hit with influencers, and we love the way she’s styled it over a button-up shirt. Uploading a picture to her Instagram stories, Ashley tagged the brands she’s wearing:

Luckily, we’ve found the stand-out dress - and at half price, no less! The All Saints slip is exclusive to John Lewis, and has been a hit with fashion influencers like Monikh, meaning it’s a real fan favourite. In fact, we’re impressed that all sizes are still available - although they won’t be for long!

Velvet slip dress, £99, All Saints @ John Lewis

We love how Ashley styled out the strappy dress over a white shirt, and will certainly taking a leaf out of her book. Her boots especially caught our eye, although they’re not currently available on the River Island website - keep an eye out though, as they could be dropping at any minute. In the meantime, we’ve found plenty of lookalike styles from the high street:

Buckle detailed leather boots, £338, Tory Burch @ The Outnet

Tan leather boots, £149, Clarks

We’re seriously coveting everything the radio star wears recently. Yesterday the Pussycat Doll tepped out in a gorgeous leopard print midi skirt. As she joined Amanda Holden on Heart Radio, the 38-year-old wore a gorgeous pleated New Look skirt, which is a bargain at just £25.99.

Leopard print skirt, £25.99, New Look

Keep it up, Ashley - we’re loving the outfit inspo!

