Rochelle Humes' New Look edit is here, and we need everything The presenter’s new collection is full of must-haves

Rochelle Humes always looks incredible, and that’s partly down to her collaboration with high street store New Look. The presenter has worked with the brand for years, and every season we’re blown away by her picks - and the latest one is no different. The 30-year-old has curated a selection of jackets, t-shirts, jumpsuits and more to create a collection you're guaranteed to be wearing this spring. Here are some of our favourites:

Black leather-look shacket, £25.99, New Look

The leather jacket was given a makeover last season, and it’s set to stick around for 2020. This belted style is guaranteed to bring in plenty of compliments, and can be worn over dresses, jeans and more. Straight to basket!

Camel patch pocket boxy cardigan, £19.99, New Look

Cardigans are the must-have of the season, and perfect for layering over your existing wardrobe. This brown style is guaranteed to work with the majority of your existing wardrobe.

Black leather-look mini dress, £22.99, New Look

This leather-look dress can be dressed up or down, and is the perfect layering piece for when it’s still a little chilly out. Style with tights, ankle boots and an oversized coat.

Brown animal print mesh long sleeve top, £7.99, New Look

Sheer tops can definitely be intimidating, but they’re a great way to introduce layers into your wardrobe. Style this under a dress instead of a turtle neck, or with this season’s must-have - the sleeveless jumper.

Grey pinstripe jersey blazer, £17.99, New Look

No-one rocks a suit quite like Rochelle, so you can bet we’ll be following her lead and picking up this tailored style immediately.

Suit still to come

BROWSE HERE

If relaxed tailoring is more your thing, this wide-leg set is bound to keep you looking smart and feeling comfortable.

Jumpsuit still to come

This white jumpsuit is a real showstopper, and we love it! We’ll be styling with trainers, but you could even add heels for a sassy look.

Can’t wait to see Rochelle rocking some of these on This Morning!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.