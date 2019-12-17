Jacqueline Jossa just found the perfect alternative to jeans

Jacqueline Jossa has been a busy lady since winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The actress has appeared on multiple different TV and radio shows, and on Monday she spoke with Lorraine about her time in the jungle - but it was her checked, belted trousers that really caught our eye. The flattering tailored trousers come with a waist belt, and make the perfect change if you’re sick of wearing jeans.

We found them in Miss Selfridge, but unfortunately they’re currently sold out. On the plus side, though, the high street has plenty of similar designs at affordable prices. Here are some of our favourites:

Black check tie high waist trousers, £19.99, New Look

Tie waist checked peg trousers, £30, Oasis @ John Lewis

Paperbag waist trousers, £40, ASOS

We’d style them like Jac, with a simple black top and trainers, or chuck on an oversized jumper. You could even dress them up with a pair of high heeled court shoes for a fancy new office look.

The 27-year-old may be on the top of the world after her win, but she’s still having to address infidelity claims following husband Dan Osborne.

On yesterday’s Lorraine, the star was asked by host Lorraine Kelly about the recent claims. "Of course, we spoke about it," she replied. "It's funny because we have been going through it for two years, this isn't new. All this stuff, I knew about it."

She added: "I had three weeks in there with nothing but time. I have been giving him hell, he knows he has done stuff wrong. But I want to hit a restart button." Jacqueline and Dan tied the knot in July 2017 and have two children together, four-year-old Ella and 17-month-old Mia. Despite going through a rocky patch in their marriage, the couple are now stronger than ever.

