Holly Willoughby's blue shirt dress has This Morning viewers rushing to the shops

The humble shirt dress was a summer must-have in 2019 thanks to a number of celebrities and royals stepping out in various gorgeous versions. Holly Willoughby was among them, and she showed viewers how to style it for winter on Thursday morning. As she presented This Morning alongside Philip Schofield, the ITV favourite looked incredible in a long-sleeved shirt dress from Maje in a stunning powder blue colour.

With a price tag of £290, the 70s-style shirt dress had the appearance of being two separate garments with a collared neckline, buttons and two pockets at the top gathering at the waist before falling into a pleated skirt. Luckily, it is available to buy online in sizes 8-12, but knowing how popular Holly's style is it is not likely to stay in stock for long.

Blue shirt dress, £290, Maje

BUY NOW

Styled by Angie Smith, the blonde beauty added nude heels and wore her trademark blonde hair in soft waves. Fans were delighted with the outfit and rushed to compliment the star on Instagram. "Beautiful dress", one commented and another added: "I love this dress! Beautiful blue. Colour really suits you." We completely agree!

This is not the first time Holly has chosen the label for her work wardrobe. She has also rocked a pair of high-waisted black trousers from Maje with a super-flattering paper-bag hem, costing £209, alongside a silky white shirt by Winser London, as well as a cosy £185 cream jumper and a £210 matching cream knitted skirt from the online brand.

Holly has Angie to thank for her more colourful outfits. Speaking about first meeting Holly around four years ago, the celebrity stylist told YOU: "Holly was open to new ideas. The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'" Mission accomplished - we can't think of a single outfit of Holly's that we haven't wanted to buy!

