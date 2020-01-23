Amanda Holden’s rainbow joggers are just what we need to beat the January blues Cashmere, of course!

Amanda Holden is a constant source of fashion inspiration, and this morning she’s declared that joggers are officially acceptable to wear to work. And who are we to argue?! The Heart presenter shared an Instagram video of herself relaxing in the studio before her show, and captioned it: “It’s a snuggly kind of day”.

Of course, the 48-year-old didn’t just wear any old jogging bottoms; she found the most gorgeous pair of cashmere ones with rainbow detailing and a matching sweatshirt. So, yes, we can totally see why she managed to get away with these at work!

The outfit is from British brand Wyse London, and while on the pricier side, it’s not too bad for real quality cashmere. Plus, just think of how cosy you’d be!

Gail rainbow jumper, £230, Wyse London

Ophelia wide leg lounger trousers, £230, Wyse London

Marks & Spencer is also known to do similar cashmere buys, and this is a trend we can definitely get on board with.

Pure cashmere relaxed fit jumper, £89, M&S

Pure cashmere slim leg joggers, £99, M&S

We’re guessing Amanda’s comfy look is partly down to a very late night last night. The presenter is hard at work judging the Britain’s Got Talent auditions, and has been serious glamming up all week. On Wednesday night the judge shared a picture of a fierce black dress with collar and shoulder detailing on Instagram, captioning the image: “@bgt look 2 channelling my inner @khloekardashian”

Earlier this week the BGT 2020 auditions opened, and Amanda chose a stunning one-shouldered pink jumpsuit for the occasion.

With all that dressing up, we can certainly see why she decided to get cosy for her early start. Of course, only Amanda could manage to look so chic while doing so!

